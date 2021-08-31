Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $353.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

