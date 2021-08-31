StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 248,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

