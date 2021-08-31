Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,616 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp makes up 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

