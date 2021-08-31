STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.07

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 3311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $9,154,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $2,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 905.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,288 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

