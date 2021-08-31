STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €37.90 ($44.59) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.14.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

