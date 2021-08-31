Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.39 and last traded at $68.39. Approximately 1,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,250,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Specifically, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

