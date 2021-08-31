State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

STFC stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

In other news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,030,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,640 shares of company stock worth $5,034,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

