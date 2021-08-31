State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $1,030,361.98 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 20,599 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,030,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Eugene English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

