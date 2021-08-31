Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STWD opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.