Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $779.50

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 779.50 ($10.18) and last traded at GBX 779.49 ($10.18), with a volume of 30320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774 ($10.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £766.34 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 720.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In other Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

