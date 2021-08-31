STAG Industrial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,401% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.