Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $66.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $50,404,000.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

