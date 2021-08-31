SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of SPX FLOW worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 58.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

