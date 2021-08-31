Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPWH opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

