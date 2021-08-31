Spok Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,733% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spok by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 238.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 234,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Spok has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.