Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

