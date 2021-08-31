Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $99.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 4,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

