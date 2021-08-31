SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

