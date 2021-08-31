SpartanNash Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $772.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

