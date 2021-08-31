S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $443.82. The stock had a trading volume of 994,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.93 and a 200 day moving average of $386.78. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

