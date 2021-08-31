Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 871 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

