Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

