Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

