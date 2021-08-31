Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.35% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

SOCL opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37.

