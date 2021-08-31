Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

