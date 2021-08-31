Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $20.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

