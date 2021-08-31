Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STWRY shares. DZ Bank lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

