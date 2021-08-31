Snap One Holdings Corp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Snap One in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap One’s FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

SNPO opened at $20.81 on Monday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

