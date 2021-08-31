Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNMRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

