Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

SMSI opened at $4.91 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $262.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

