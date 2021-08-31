SM Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,418 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 679% compared to the average volume of 182 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE SM opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

