Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 9.9%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 577,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 355,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$54.51 million and a PE ratio of -40.50.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

