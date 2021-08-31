SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $187.44 Average PT from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.44.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

