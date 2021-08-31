Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 160.15 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,396 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

