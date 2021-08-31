ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of SSTI opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,937.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

