Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Declines By 41.4%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

YAHOY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.93. Z has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

