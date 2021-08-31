Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Expands By 69.8%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

