Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Increases By 29.2%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 29th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of VRNA opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $352.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

