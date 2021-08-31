Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Declines By 37.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SZKMY opened at $171.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

