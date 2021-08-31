Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Declines By 32.0%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 3,498,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,974.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPTF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

