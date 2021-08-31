Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Decreases By 37.1%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oragenics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.21. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

