Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Decreases By 45.0%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.52. 2,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,811. The firm has a market cap of $209.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $75,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,668. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

