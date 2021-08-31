Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Rises By 29.4%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

