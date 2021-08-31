Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Drops By 27.1%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,947. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

