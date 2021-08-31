Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Drops By 18.4%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $342.11 on Tuesday. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Torray LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

