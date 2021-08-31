Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Drops By 41.0%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 489,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,631.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. JFE has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.92.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

