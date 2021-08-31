Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Expands By 36.9%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 29th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. 306,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

