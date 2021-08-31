Short Interest in Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Expands By 41.5%

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMII traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 2,225,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

