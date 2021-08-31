Short Interest in Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Expands By 41.5%

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMII traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 2,225,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Inception Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Inception Mining Company Profile
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.