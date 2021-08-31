Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Drops By 20.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$43.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

