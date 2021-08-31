Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Increases By 66.7%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

